Freedom Means Choice

(John Ostlund) An Open Letter to Broadcasters:

When the federal government begins “suggesting” what content broadcasters should air, every American — regardless of political persuasion — should pay attention.

Recently, the Federal Communications Commission encouraged radio stations to air “Pledge America” campaigns to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr suggested patriotic and civic-focused programming, including:

Starting the broadcast day with the national anthem or the Pledge of Allegiance

Airing music from iconic American composers like John Philip Sousa

Running PSAs celebrating American independence and immigrant contributions

On the surface, none of this sounds objectionable. Patriotism is not controversial. Civic education is not controversial. Celebrating American history is not controversial.

But government direction of speech is.

The First Amendment protects citizens not just from censorship, but from compelled speech. The freedom of speech includes the freedom to decide what not to say. When regulators “encourage” specific viewpoints — even noble ones — under the umbrella of public interest obligations, the line between suggestion and mandate can blur quickly.

Broadcast licenses are issued by the federal government. Renewal depends on compliance with regulatory standards. In that environment, a “suggestion” from Washington can carry the weight of a directive.

And that is where the danger lies.

If the federal government can urge stations to air pro-America programming today, what prevents a future administration from urging pro-policy programming tomorrow? Or pro-party messaging? Or mandated narratives during elections? The principle, once conceded, does not stay confined to patriotic music and holiday PSAs.

The strength of American media has always been its independence — editorial, creative, and commercial. Local broadcasters know their communities. They choose programming that resonates with their listeners. That is how trust is built. That is how civic engagement flourishes organically, not artificially.

Ironically, the very document being commemorated — the Declaration of Independence — is rooted in resistance to centralized control. It affirms that governments derive “their just powers from the consent of the governed.” That consent includes the freedom to speak without state direction.

Patriotism imposed by regulation risks becoming performance rather than conviction.

True national pride cannot be mandated. It must be chosen.

Radio stations across America will undoubtedly celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary in ways that reflect their audiences and values. Many already air patriotic content around Independence Day without federal prompting. That’s how a free marketplace of ideas works.

But once the government begins steering editorial content — even gently — we move from freedom of speech toward managed speech.

And managed speech is not what 1776 was about. Freedom means the government does not get to decide the message — even when the message is “pro-America.”

Freedom means choice, not mandates.

John Ostlund is the Owner of One Putt Broadcasting in Fresno, CA.