Carr Links FCC Public Service Obligations to ‘Pro-America Content’

Amid concerns of Chairman Brendan Carr is urging radio and TV operators to air “pro-America programming” in advance of the nation’s 250th anniversary on July 4, which he says is tied to fulfilling the public service obligations required of licensees.

On Friday, Carr announced the Pledge America Campaign, based around patriotic and civic-focused messages. The initiative aligns with President Donald Trump’s Salute to America 250 Task Force, which has called on federal agencies, state and local governments, private companies, nonprofits, and citizens to participate in commemorating 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

“As part of this effort, I am calling on broadcasters to pledge to provide programming that promotes civic education, national pride, and our shared history,” said Carr in his statement.

While participation in the Pledge America Campaign is voluntary, Carr added, “Broadcasters are uniquely positioned to help address these concerning developments by providing programming that celebrates the remarkable story of American Independence while also tailoring it to the specific needs of their local communities, in furtherance of their public interest obligations.”

Suggested examples of such programming include public service announcements or specials focused on civic education, starting the broadcast day with the national anthem or Pledge of Allegiance, airing music from “America’s greatest composers, such as John Philip Sousa, Aaron Copland, Duke Ellington, or George Gershwin,” and partnering with community organizations marking the anniversary.

Some broadcast groups have already taken the pledge, including Bustos Media, who will air 250 public service announcements ahead of Independence Day, highlighting the contributions of immigrants to the United States, with the campaign set to run across its stations for 50 days prior to July 4. Bustos Chief Revenue Officer Edward Distel will write and produce the campaign.

Bustos Media President and CEO Amador Bustos said, “There is no one more appropriate to be the executive producer of this project. Mr. Distel has been in the broadcast industry for 50 years and is a decorated Vietnam Special Forces veteran who received a Purple Heart along with other decorations for valor during his service.”

Distel said, “As I proudly served in the armed forces to defend this nation, I will proudly honor the many immigrant men and women who have made America Great. We intend to produce the PSAs in English and Spanish. They will air, on the Bustos Media stations, for 50-days prior to the 4th of July. We will make them available, at no-charge, to any other broadcaster who wants to use them.”

However, the Pledge America campaign has caught the ire of lone Democratic Commissioner Anna Gomez, who is publicly outspoken about how she believes the Republican-led FCC is using the public interest standard rule to further the policy goals of the Trump administration, in opposition to the Commission’s directive to serve as an independent agency.

Gomez posted on social media, “Nothing is more American than defending our constitutional rights against those who would erode our civil liberties. If broadcasters choose to participate in this FCC campaign, they can do so by defending their First Amendment rights and refusing government interference.”