Balderas To Lead Pioneering Panel At Hispanic Radio Conference

A landmark panel at Radio Ink‘s Hispanic Radio Conference, led by Entravision’s Angie Balderas and featuring Radio Hall of Famer Mike McVay, is positioned to thoughtfully tackle the barriers and bold opportunities facing women in Hispanic broadcasting today.

“Women in Hispanic Broadcasting: Challenges and Opportunities” is scheduled for Thursday, May 28, at the Hilton Phoenix Tapatio Cliffs Resort in Phoenix on the conference’s second day.

The session will convene senior executives for a candid discussion on representation, workplace culture, mentorship, compensation, and work-life balance in Spanish-language broadcasting. Attendees will gain practical insight into recruiting, retaining, and promoting women while examining how female leaders are influencing content, revenue strategy, and community engagement across Hispanic radio.

Moderating the panel is Entravision Communications SVP and Sacramento General Manager Angie Balderas, who told Radio Ink, “I’m looking forward to sharing real pearls of wisdom for women on the road to station management and ownership. The stories behind the success need to be told.”

Panelists include Curtis Media Greensboro/Winston-Salem/High Point General Manager Shirley Davenport, Urban One Head of Spanish Broadcast and Vice President/General Manager, Cleveland Claudia De León, and McVay Media President Mike McVay, who also serves on the board of the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation.

Additional sessions at Hispanic Radio Conference will explore how Hispanic broadcasters are engaging Gen Z audiences across streaming, social media, and podcasts while maintaining cultural authenticity. Panels will also examine innovative community outreach initiatives that drive both listenership and revenue, along with practical strategies for expanding into mobile, on-demand, and hybrid broadcast-streaming platforms.

