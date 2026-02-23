Civic Media Debuts New Lineup For Wisconsin Talk Network

Civic Media’s News/Talk format is getting a refresh across Wisconsin, as the public benefit corporation debuts new local programs, new voices, and a larger digital footprint under the Civic Media Network banner for stations in Wausau, Madison, Milwaukee, and Oshkosh.

The updated format will air on 98.9 WXCO in Wausau, 92.7 WMDX in Madison, 540/100.3 WAUK in Milwaukee, and 96.5/98.3 WISS in Oshkosh-Appleton.

Leading the morning lineup across every station except WAUK is Daybreak with Brian and Jamie, hosted by Jamie Martinson and Brian Noonan. WAUK will carry All News, All Morning with Dan Hanni. The network will carry The Jeff Santos Show in middays, followed by Nite Lite with Pete Schwaba and Greg Bach in afternoon drive into evenings.

The weekday schedule also includes Mid-West Farm Report with Pam Jahnke on select stations, The Stephanie Miller Show, The Thom Hartmann Program, The Rick Smith Show, and Native Roots Radio.

Civic Media Vice President of Product Aaron Carreno said, “We’re excited to refresh our programming with the addition of new radio shows and a continuous stream of digital content that meets audiences wherever they are. This growth reflects our commitment to delivering fresh voices, diverse perspectives, and engaging storytelling across every platform. By strengthening both our on-air and digital presence, we’re creating more opportunities for our community to connect, discover, and stay informed – anytime, anywhere.”