BFOA Names 2026 Leadership Class Ahead of NAB Breakfast

The Broadcasters Foundation of America has its 2026 Leadership Awards lineup locked in, with eight exemplary torchbearers from radio and TV due to be honored at the organization’s Annual Breakfast on Wednesday, April 22, during NAB Show in Las Vegas.

The 2026 Leadership Award recipients are The Weiss Agency President Heather Cohen, NAB EVP of Industry Affairs April Carty-Sipp, RAB President and CEO Mike Hulvey, iHeart EVP of Global Music Marketing Alissa Pollack, Hearst Television President Michael J. Hayes, and ABC-Owned Television Stations President Chad Matthews.

In addition, John Catsimatidis, the owner of Red Apple Media and New York’s WABC Radio, will receive the Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award, which goes to those who’ve pushed the industry forward through innovation and a commitment to local service, and Emmy-winning journalist and Inside Edition anchor Deborah Norville takes the Chairman’s Award.

The awards will be presented in the Beethoven Room at the Encore Resort. The breakfast is complimentary for broadcast professionals, though advance registration is required.

Support for the Broadcasters Foundation comes from the broadcasting community. Over the past 15 years, the Foundation’s grant-making efforts have grown significantly, increasing from providing $400,000 in grants in 2007 to around $2,000,000 in 2025.