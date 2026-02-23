A Full-Circle Move Brings Dave Wheeler Back To Roser In Utica

After 17 years with Townsquare Media Utica, Dave Wheeler is wheeling across town to set up shop at Roser Communication Networks for mornings at Bug Country 99.7/101.1 (WBGK/WBUG) and nights on Kiss-FM 97.9/105.5 (WSKS/WSKU) starting March 2.

It’s a Roser homecoming for Wheeler, who left Kiss-FM in 2009 to join Townsquare’s Big Frog 104 (WFRG). The changes also include the return of Liz Ellis to mornings on KISS-FM.

Bug Country Operations Manager Dave Silvers, who previously worked with Wheeler during his earlier run with Roser, said, “It was fun to watch him grow with us years ago, then really step up his game, working in many areas at several competitor stations. But we always stayed in touch through the years. Now, I’m happy to have his experience and expertise in helping Bug Country and our other stations in the company.”

KISS-FM Program Director Shaun Andrews said, “To have both Liz and Dave on our programming team makes us an unstoppable force. Having two well-established morning shows who live and breathe this local market will give our listeners an incredible experience.”

Ellis added, “When the opportunity to rejoin the KISS Morning Show came up, I couldn’t refuse. The Rosers have been like family, and I’m so excited to be back.”