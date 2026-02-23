Maureen McCollum Moves From WPR to WUWM Leadership Role

Milwaukee NPR affiliate WUWM 89.7 is welcoming Maureen McCollum as its new Vice President of Content, bringing the former Wisconsin Public Radio journalist and Morning Edition host aboard to lead the station’s editorial strategy and multi-platform expansion.

As the station’s top news executive, McCollum will oversee what WUWM management calls “the station’s evolution from a legacy public radio station into a dynamic, multi-platform public media organization.”

McCollum most recently served as host and executive producer of Wisconsin Life on Wisconsin Public Radio and the WPR Reports: Uprooted podcast. She previously worked as a news reporter in La Crosse, where her reporting aired nationally on NPR and earned regional and national awards.

WUWM General Manager David Lee said, “I could not be more excited to welcome Maureen to WUWM. Over her many years at Wisconsin Public Radio, she earned a reputation for thoughtful leadership, high standards, and exceptional audio storytelling. As our Vice President of Content, Maureen will lead our content team with a deep understanding of our public service mission and our responsibility to serve this community with journalism and storytelling that is rigorous, independent, firmly rooted in Southeast Wisconsin, and worthy of the trust our listeners place in us every day.”

McCollum commented, “I am thrilled to be joining WUWM’s talented team of content creators. Their dedication to the Milwaukee area is one thing that attracted me to this job, so I look forward to helping them be the best versions of themselves and serving the people of southeastern Wisconsin.”