Leimbach Heads West From Dallas to Lead Beasley Las Vegas

Former iHeartMedia Dallas Region President Amy Leimbach has found a new home with Beasley Media Group as Vice President and Market Manager for its five Las Vegas area stations. She also brings leadership experience from Alpha Media and CBS Radio stints.

With her arrival, Interim Market Manager Tom Humm will become Senior Adviser to the Market Manager and New Business Development Manager. Humm formerly led the cluster, consisting of, 96.3 KKLZ, 107.9 VGS (KVGS), 105.7 Maxima (KOAS), X107 (KXTE), and 102.7 Coyote Country (KCYE), from 2008 to 2018.

During her time with iHeartMedia, Leimbach served as Regional Senior Vice President of Sales overseeing Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio, and later as Senior Vice President of Sales for Phoenix. Earlier in her career, she was Vice President and Director of Sales for Alpha Media Portland and held sales leadership positions with CBS Radio in Phoenix and Portland.

Beasley Vice President AJ Lurie said, “We are thrilled to welcome Amy to the Beasley Media Group family. Her extensive leadership experience, proven ability to grow revenue, and passion for developing strong teams make her the ideal person to lead our Las Vegas cluster into its next phase of growth.”

Leimbach added, “I’m honored to join Beasley Media Group and excited for the opportunity to work alongside the talented team in Las Vegas. Beasley has a strong reputation for local impact and innovation, and I look forward to building on that foundation while continuing to deliver exceptional results for our audiences, clients, and partners.”