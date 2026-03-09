Supplee To Supply MaxxKonnect With Radio Tech Experience

Broadcast connectivity and engineering services firm MaxxKonnect has appointed Dave Supplee as Development and Support Engineer. Supplee joins the company after a 26-year run with Cumulus Media, where he served as Regional Engineer for the Northeast.

With Cumulus, he oversaw studio construction projects, transmitter relocations, and infrastructure upgrades across multiple markets. Among the projects he managed was the relocation and diplexing of DC’s WMAL-AM and WSPZ-AM.

Over his career, Supplee has worked in programming, operations, and engineering roles, giving him experience both on-air and on the technical side of station management. He also worked closely with the Cumulus FCC regulatory team, coordinating technical filings and compliance matters. Supplee collaborated with Broadcast Software International to help develop the OpX automation system and the company’s skimmer platform.

In his new role at MaxxKonnect, he will focus on product design, evaluation, and refinement as the company expands its portfolio of connectivity and broadcast technology solutions.

MaxxKonnect President and CEO Josh Bohn remarked, “Dave was my original Chief Engineer back in 1994 when I was a part-time baby broadcaster. Now, I know for sure that he is the perfect addition to our technical team. He’s got the knowledge, attention to detail and work ethic to ensure our products and services continue to evolve. I’m honored to have him!”

Supplee said, “I’ve been involved in a lot of different aspects of broadcasting over the years, and what stood out to me about MaxxKonnect is the focus on building practical tools that engineers and stations will rely on. It’s exciting to be part of developing solutions that will help move the industry forward.”