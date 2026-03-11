Nueva Network Expands Hispanic Media Footprint With LMN Deal

Nueva Network used its second annual upfront at Sony Hall to announce a strategic partnership with Latino Media Network, the acquisition of the Latino Podcast Awards, and two new digital products, all while celebrating the company’s fifth anniversary.

The LMN partnership gives Nueva collaboration responsibilities across sales, marketing, programming, and on-site activation at fifteen stations in major Hispanic markets, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, McAllen, Las Vegas, and Fresno.

Nueva also unveiled Que Onnda Today, an AI-driven platform built with StreamGuys that delivers geo-targeted weather, traffic, and news across digital audio streams in the top 20 Hispanic markets. The company says the product reaches more than 20 million Latinos monthly. A second product, Que Onnda Marketplaces, launched in partnership with AdGrid, targets brands through programmatic CTV and digital video.

Both actions build on Nueva’s digital audio platform, first introduced at its inaugural upfront, which integrates traditional radio, digital content, podcasts, social media, live streaming, and AI across more than 500 stations.

Also consummated since 2025’s preview, Nueva acquired The Latino Podcast Awards, bringing the industry’s longest-running Latino podcast recognition platform under the broadcaster’s umbrella as the awards approach their tenth anniversary during Hispanic Heritage Month this October.

Nueva Network Founder and CEO Jose Villafañe said, “Five years ago, we set out to build a media company that truly represents and serves Latino audiences. Today, we are scaling that vision with innovation, exclusivity, and integrated solutions that meet brands where culture and commerce intersect. Nueva has earned a solidified position in today’s media landscape because we are an authentic and trusted brand, with premium curated content that drives results for our clients.”