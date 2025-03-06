Nueva Network Announces ‘Que Onnda’ Digital Audio Platform

During Nueva Network’s 2025 Audioverse Upfront event at New York City’s Hudson Yards, the Hispanic-focused broadcast company introduced Que Onnda, a new digital audio platform specifically tailored to the Latino audio experience.

Que Onnda will extend the network’s coverage – already featured across 527 radio stations covering 112 markets – by integrating several key audio pillars, including traditional radio, digital content, podcasts, social media, live streaming events, and artificial intelligence.

Nueva Network CEO José Villafañe emphasized the necessity of a multi-platform approach, integrating radio with digital platforms, podcasts, social media, streaming, and AI to develop an expansive audio ecosystem tailored specifically for Latino audiences. Villafañe underscored radio’s historical and continued relevance, citing its capacity to engage and influence listeners through various forms including music, talk shows, news, and entertainment.

Newly appointed Nueva Network Chief Innovation Officer René Alegria provided insights into Que Onnda’s distinctive features, highlighting the platform’s advanced AI capabilities. Que Onnda’s AI infrastructure will enable precise, data-driven targeting, allowing brands to gain deeper insights into Latino audiences and effectively tailor culturally relevant messaging. This system is particularly designed for small to medium-sized Latino businesses, offering automated lead generation, targeted advertising, and strategic customer engagement.

Que Onnda will feature various innovative initiatives designed to promote and spotlight Latino talent and culture. Among the planned initiatives are:

Nuevo Latino Artist of the Year: A promotional campaign spotlighting emerging Latino music artists through fan-driven voting and live-streamed performances.

Latino Podcast Awards: Scheduled for December, this event will honor influential Latino podcasters and storytellers.

Influencers Summit for Change: An event focusing on socially-minded Latino influencers and content creators.

Copa Superfans: A promotional initiative linked to Mundial 2026, celebrating passionate football fans ahead of the World Cup.

The platform’s strategy leverages proprietary, first-party data profiles gathered across radio, digital, podcasts, social media, and streaming. This data aims to empower precise audience targeting, helping brands better understand and resonate with Hispanic communities nationwide.

Nueva Network closed the event with a celebration of its recent merger with Costa Media and MLC Media, further extending its reach to over 600 radio affiliates.