Rene Alegria Joins Nueva Network as Chief Innovation Officer

Nueva Network has appointed Rene Alegria as Chief Innovation Officer for the Hispanic-focused radio broadcaster. Previously serving as President and CEO of MundoNow, Alegria elevated the digital-first platform to prominence, earning 36 Emmy Awards in four years.

As Chief Innovation Officer, Alegria will focus on emerging technologies such as AI, streaming platforms, and digital media innovations. Alegria’s career highlights include founding Mamiverse Media, a digital platform for Latina moms, and leading publishing imprint Rayo/HarperCollins.

Nueva Network’s platform spans over 500 radio stations in 112 markets.

At MundoNow, he also founded Oyenos Audio, a groundbreaking Latino podcast network that redefined storytelling for bilingual and bicultural audiences.

Nueva Network Founder and CEO Jose Villafañe said, “We are thrilled to welcome Rene to Nueva Network. Rene’s unparalleled expertise and vision will be instrumental as we continue to expand our reach and redefine the audio media landscape. His innovative approach and passion for amplifying Latino voices align perfectly with our mission to connect audiences and brands in meaningful ways.”

Alegria commented, “I’m excited to join Nueva Network at such a pivotal moment. Latino audiences are reshaping the cultural landscape, and Nueva Network is uniquely positioned to lead in delivering compelling, authentic content that speaks to the heart of our community. Together, we will push the boundaries of what’s possible in media innovation.”