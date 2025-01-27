Washington DC Evening Anchor Passes Away at 55

Over the weekend, WTOP evening anchor Dimitri Sotis passed away suddenly at the age of 55. Hubbard Radio Washington, DC Market Manager Joel Oxley announced the news in an email sent to staff on Sunday. Sotis spent more than two decades with the station.

Sotis grew up in Muncie, Indiana, as the son of Greek immigrants. He graduated from Ball State University in 1992 with a degree in telecommunications and began his radio career at UPI Radio Network before transitioning to nights on WTOP in 1999.

He earned industry acclaim during his career, including being part of the team honored with the 2012 National Edward R. Murrow Award for best large-market radio newscast for WTOP’s coverage of the US mission that led to the killing of Osama bin Laden.

Colleagues paid tribute on WTOP and social media, where they fondly remembered Sotis for his mentorship and kindness. The station will honor Sotis’ legacy with a live hourlong special on-air and streaming on Monday night.