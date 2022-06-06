Top Awards For WTOP

WTOP took home 11 first place Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association Awards. In addition to first place accolades, the Washington D.C. area station, also took home four 2nd place awards.

The complete list of WTOP’s 2022 CAPBA first place honors include:

· Outstanding Coverage of a Continuing Story: WTOP Staff | Capitol Insurrection

· Outstanding Use of Sound: Mike Murillo | Fire Ops

· Outstanding Editorial or Commentary: Joel Oxley | Enough is Enough

· Outstanding Enterprise Reporting: Megan Cloherty and Jack Moore | DFS Scandal

· Outstanding Sports Feature: Dave Johnson | Sports and the Black Experience

· Outstanding Light Feature: John Aaron | Datsun Spirit

· Best Reporter: John Domen

· Outstanding Year-Round Local Sports: WTOP Staff

· Outstanding Newscast: WTOP Staff

· Best Radio News Anchor: Dimitri Sotis

· Outstanding News Operation: WTOP Staff

“As a 24/7 news operation, our work never stops. We are honored that work was recognized by CAPBA,” said Julia Ziegler, Director of News and Programming. “These awards are truly a testament to the hard work of our entire news team.”