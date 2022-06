Upside has climbed into the number one slot on the latest Media Monitors list. The cash back app knocked last week’s leader Home Depot, out of the top ten.

Upside aired 74,227 spots last week. The company added more than 13,000 spots to last week’s total that had it in second place.

Looking at the rest of the top five: NHTSA National Highway Traffic Safety Admin (45,887), Indeed (40,692), Babbel (35,600) and DuckDuckGo (34,527).