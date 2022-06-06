SoundExchange Retools

SoundExchange has unveiled a new mobile app, look, and website. The non-profit collective rights management organization says the new tools are the latest example of how SoundExchange supports a growing community of more than 570,000 creators.

“The new tools, look, and mobile app reflect SoundExchange’s commitment to building a fairer, simpler, and more efficient music industry,” said Michael Huppe, President/CEO. “This is the first step in an exciting new chapter in our journey to support and advocate for creators. We will continue to innovate to meet the moment in the ever-changing music industry.”

According to SoundExchange; the new app enables creators on the go to manage their business and makes it easy for them to track royalty payments they are due. The revamped website and its associated portals and resources has been designed to be used by creators to get paid; companies to search, identify, and track music; managers to oversee their clients’ rights and payments; and digital service providers to help fulfill their obligations.