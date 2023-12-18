Seattle’s KZOK Taps B.J. Shea To Follow Danny Bonaduce

Seattle’s radio scene saw a shake-up last week, with actor and long-time radio host Danny Bonaduce retiring from 102.5 KZOK on Friday. iHeartMedia won’t be letting his chair get too cold with B.J. Shea set to take over the morning anchor spot with Bonaduce’s co-host Sarah Schiller. Shea comes from Audacy Seattle’s KISW, where he spent 17 years as morning host, to start B.J. & Sarah Mornings on January 8.

iHeartMedia Seattle SVP of Programming Rich Moore commented, “Danny Bonaduce’s time at KZOK was extraordinary, and now with B.J. joining us, we’re excited to continue offering some of the best morning radio in Seattle.”

Shea stated, “It’s a career highlight to join an exceptional company within our industry, and I’m looking forward to this exciting phase of my career, entertaining the Puget Sound with the incredible talent that is Sarah,” said Shea.

Schiller, who has been a part of KZOK since 2011 after initially partnering with Bonaduce in Philadelphia, is equally thrilled about the new partnership: “I’m delighted to start this new chapter with B.J. Shea. We’re set to bring a lot of entertainment and energy to our listeners.”