Local to Global: Radio’s Coverage of Trump Assassination Attempt

In the wake of a shocking assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, PA, where former President Donald Trump was targeted in a shooting that left one dead and two critically injured, radio stations have been pivotal in delivering timely and accurate information.

During a rally in Butler, PA, on Saturday, a man opened fire toward the stage where former President Donald Trump was speaking, resulting in one fatality and two critical injuries among the spectators. The shooter, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks from Bethel Park, PA, was fatally shot by Secret Service agents. Trump, who was visibly injured near his right ear, was quickly taken to a hospital and reported as safe by the Secret Service.

Nationally, ABC News Radio delivered comprehensive coverage through hourly newscasts and special reports, featuring live reports from correspondents Alex Stone, Jim Ryan, Karen Travers, and others. The network also provided affiliate stations with continuous access to network feeds and services.

ABC Audio VP Liz Alesse told Radio Ink, “The weekend team was monitoring the Trump rally in Butler, PA, and saw the melee unfold in real-time. They immediately sounded the alarm and within minutes, we were reporting on the shooting in our newscasts and offering stations additional hourly special reports.”

“Within the hour, a full team of managers, producers, and correspondents was assembled, and we were up with live wall-to-wall radio coverage.”

“Weekend coverage is a challenge for any newsroom and we know our stations – big and small, all around the country – rely on us to help them keep their listeners informed. It takes planning and coordination to be in position to respond to breaking news 24/7. It also takes a dedicated team that is willing to cancel plans and come in at a moment’s notice on their day off, that can improvise and adjust on the fly, and always prioritizes the listener,” said Alesse.

Pittsburgh is less than one hour away from Butler, and Audacy’s KDKA-AM was able to provide local coverage. KDKA Brand Manager PJ Kumanchik told Radio Ink, “KDKA Radio learned about the incident by monitoring the speech. Immediately we went wall-to-wall commercial free coverage as we gathered staff to get into position. All normal and paid programs were scrapped immediately. A story of this magnitude made the decision pretty easy.”

“From a few emails/texts that I have seen and read, our listeners were very appreciative to hear local hosts and reporters discuss the tragedy with them. We have been very cognizant to stay away from political posturing and stay with factual information. It is important to provide as many experts and leaders in our community to get their thoughts and reactions,” added Kumanchik.

Regionally, New York City’s 77 WABC began its coverage as soon as Red Apple Media and WABC Radio owner John Catsimatidis received one of the earliest reports of the incident.

The station initially continued its regular broadcasts, including musical programming with Cousin Brucie, while providing regular news updates. As details were confirmed regarding the former president’s condition, Catsimatidis made the call to fully preempt the scheduled programming to enhance coverage of the unfolding event.

WABC host Curtis Sliwa was brought in to assist the news team in delivering ongoing, accurate updates throughout the evening. WABC Radio’s coverage extended throughout the night, featuring contributions from various station personalities like Dominic Carter, Rita Cosby, and Greg Kelly.

Catsimatidis said, “Listeners called in all evening to thank us for giving them the truth…I am immensely proud of our team who at a moment’s notice dropped whatever they were doing to bring our listeners up-to-the-minute information. Emotions are high across America. By delivering the facts, we bring a sense of calm to our listening community.”

WABC and Red Apple Audio Networks will be updating the story at the Republican National Convention, which is sure to evolve throughout the week in Milwaukee. Sid Rosenberg, Dominic Carter, James “Bo Snerdley” Golden, Rita Cosby, and Catsimatidis will broadcast from media row daily.

Globally, the BBC World Service was one of the first outlets to provide breaking news of the shooting, broadcasting the news three minutes after the incident with a short report from a correspondent who was on-air shortly before the event.

Unfortunately, due to the weekend timing of the shooting, not all stations – large and small – had staff on hand to cover the news, leading to the loss of opportunity.

In a follow-up to his most recent Radio Ink column, McVay Media President Mike McVay told us, “When a crisis happens, if video is available the audience will go there. Those who don’t have that access will go to or stay with radio. Much like we saw with TV’s approach to the assassination attempt, you have to be ready to activate those team members, anchors, and reporters who have the best-known credibility and biggest brand for unbiased reporting. Regardless of when it happens or where it happens, the immediacy of radio is a benefit.”