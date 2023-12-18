Atlanta’s WSB Helps Bring In $1.44m For Clark’s Christmas Kids

The annual Clark’s Christmas Kids program, a collaboration between Cox Media Group Atlanta’s 95.5 WSB (WSB-AM/WSBB) and Clark Howard, has once again brought festive cheer to Georgia’s foster children. Celebrating its 33rd year, the program raised more than $1.44 million, enough for more than 24,400 gifts.

Supporters contributing through the Clark’s Christmas Kids website and participating in live events and broadcasts, ensuring 8,137 children in foster care will receive Christmas gifts. Howard who broadcasted for decades on WSB-AM and through his syndicated consumer reports program before his retirement, recently underwent successful heart valve replacement surgery but was unable to participate in the live events.

Rebecca Howard Jennings, Howard’s daughter, expressed gratitude, saying, “Thank you so much to the 95.5 WSB listeners for ensuring every child in foster care in the state of Georgia wakes up to presents on Christmas morning! It means the world to dad and our whole family that you made this happen.”

WSB Director of Branding & Programming Ken Charles stated, “The 95.5 WSB audience is just amazing! For the 33rd year they’ve shown up with an incredible spirit of generosity to make sure the kids have a very merry Christmas. Our entire team supports Clark’s mission to make sure every foster child has at least one toy for Christmas and I’m so thankful our listeners come through every year!”

WSB and Clark Howard put Radio Ink‘s 2023 Season of Giving Tally over the $20m mark: we’re at $20.24 million. Help us show how radio matters to local communities! Submit your station’s good works to our Online Editor Cameron Coats between now and the end of the year.