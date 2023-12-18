JVC Broadcasting Makes Kids’ Holidays Bright In NY and Florida

JVC Broadcasting’s New York and Florida stations showcased the power of community spirit through their holiday charity drives. More than $40,000 was raised between the two clusters, with funds going to help kids have a merrier Christmas.

At Ft. Walton Beach, FL, JVC’s stations continued their “Bikes or Bust” tradition. Mallory, the afternoon host from Highway 98, spent 98 hours on a scissor lift, contributing to the collection of 400 bikes, a storage pod full of toys and helmets, and over $26,000 in donations. Nicole Armantrout from Emerald Coast Toys for Tots noted the fulfillment of requests from fifteen local charities, with funds remaining to purchase additional bikes and toys for children in need.

Similarly in New York, all six JVC Broadcasting stations broadcasted live from Brookhaven Town Hall to support the town’s INTERFACE Toy Drive. This event saw an impressive turnout, with Long Island residents donating 14 bikes, 4 TVs, $2,900 in cash, and over 2,000 toys to help local families.

JVC CEO John Caracciolo said “ I am so proud of the JVC teams, this is truly local radio at its finest. You don’t see Pandora, Spotify or XM doing stuff like this. That’s why I totally agree with Harry Von Zell, live and local radio is the most intimate and socially personal medium in the world.”

