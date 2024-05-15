Joe Rogan Again Leads The Top 50 US Podcasts List For Q1 2024

Edison Research has released the Top 50 Podcasts in the US for the first quarter of 2024, based on reach among weekly podcast listeners aged 13 and older. The rankings, derived from Edison Podcast Metrics, reflect total audience reach through continuous interviews conducted in English and Spanish throughout the quarter.

Maintaining their positions in the Top 3 from Q4 2023 are The Joe Rogan Experience, Crime Junkie, and The Daily. In Q4 2023, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce made an impressive leap into the Top 10, and this quarter it climbed further to rank fourth overall as the “Taylor Swift effect” continues.

Newcomers to the Top 50 include Club Shay Shay at #11, bolstered by a viral episode featuring Monique and Katt Williams, even earning a parody on Saturday Night Live. Nightcap, co-hosted by Shannon Sharpe of Club Shay Shay, debuted at #46. The Tucker Carlson Podcast, launched in December 2023 along with Carlson’s own streaming network, debuted at #24.

TikTok sensation The Basement Yard secured the #40 spot, while Dumb Blonde entered at #45. The Broski Report with Brittany Broski, launched in May 2023, has steadily risen to #48 and was highlighted in Edison’s Top Five Podcasts Launched in the U.S. in 2023.

Leaving the Top 50 this quarter are The Bill Simmons Podcast, H3 Podcast, Dark History, and WTF with Marc Maron Podcast.

The podcast ranker is based on data collected from 5,300 weekly podcast consumers aged 13 and older in the U.S. Participants reported their podcast listening habits from the past week, along with demographic, psychographic, and purchase behavior information. The rankings measure reach as a percentage of the weekly podcast listening audience.

The Q1 2024 Top 50 Podcasts in the US were:

The Joe Rogan Experience (Joe Rogan) Crime Junkie (audiochuck) The Daily (The New York Times) New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce (Wave Sports + Entertainment) [Top 4 debut] Dateline NBC (NBC News) This American Life (This American Life) [+1] Call Her Daddy (Unwell) [+5] SmartLess (Wondery) [+2] Morbid (Wondery) [+2] Stuff You Should Know (iHeartPodcasts) [-6] Club Shay Shay (iHeartPodcasts and The Volume) This Past Weekend with Theo Von (Theo Von) The Ben Shapiro Show (The Daily Wire) Mr. Ballen Podcast (Ballen Studios and Wondery) Bad Friends (Andrew Santino and Bobby Lee) The Ramsey Show (Ramsey Network) Serial (Serial Productions) The Breakfast Club (The Black Effect Network) Up First (NPR) My Favorite Murder (Exactly Right) Huberman Lab (Scicomm Media) Office Ladies (Earwolf) Fresh Air (NPR/WHYY) The Tucker Carlson Podcast (Tucker Carlson Network) Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend (Team Coco) Rotten Mango (Stephanie Soo & Ramble) The Dan Bongino Show (Cumulus Podcast Network) The Pat McAfee Show (ESPN) The Joe Budden Podcast (The Joe Budden Network) Pod Save America (Crooked Media) 2 Bears 1 Cave (YMH Studios) TED Talks Daily (TED Audio Collective) Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard (Armchair Umbrella) Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me! (NPR) Million Dollaz Worth of Game (Barstool Sports) Distractible (Distractible) Last Podcast on the Left (The Last Podcast Network) Drink Champs (Interval Presents) Your Mom’s House (YMH Studios) The Basement Yard (Santagato Studios) Murder, Mystery & Makeup (Audioboom Studios) Pardon My Take (Barstool Sports) Planet Money (NPR) Cancelled with Tana Mongeau (Studio71) Dumb Blonde (Dumb Blonde Productions) Nightcap (iHeartPodcasts and The Volume) Impaulsive with Logan Paul (Logan Paul) The Broski Report with Brittany Broski (Brittany Broski and Audioboom Studios) Two Hot Takes (Morgan Absher) Radiolab (WNYC Studios)