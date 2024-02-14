Rogan Rules Top Pods List Once Again Before Exclusivity Ends

As The Joe Rogan Experience signs a new deal with Spotify bringing the show back to Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and other major platforms, it once again is the most-listened-to podcast in the US according to Edison Research data.

Edison has unveiled the latest Top 50 Podcasts in the U.S. for Q4 2023, based on the reach among weekly podcast listeners aged 13 and above. This comprehensive list, compiled from Edison Podcast Metrics, reflects the listening preferences of 5,356 surveyed individuals from October 9 to December 23, 2023.

Besides Joe Rogan, audiochuck’s Crime Junkie and The Daily from The New York Times retained their positions from the previous quarter.

More notable shifts occurred further down the list, with iHeartPodcasts’ Stuff You Should Know climbing to fourth from ninth and Dateline NBC rising to fifth from tenth. A significant entry into the top 10 was New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, which leaped from #67 to #6, a meteoric rise attributed to the “Taylor Swift Effect,” which quadrupled its listener base and balanced its gender composition to 50% female listeners.

First-time appearances in the Top 50 include SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show and iHeartPodcasts’ The Herd with Colin Cowherd. Other noteworthy ascents include Studio71’s Cancelled with Tana Mongeau, moving to #45 after a reboot, and ShxtsNGigs, now at #49 after significant media coverage.

Exiting the Top 50 this quarter were No Jumper and The Always Sunny Podcast, both previously in the spotlight for controversies, along with Criminal for the first time.

The Top 10 Podcasts in the US for Q4 2023:

The Joe Rogan Experience (Joe Rogan) Crime Junkie (audiochuck) The Daily (The New York Times) Stuff You Should Know (iHeartPodcasts) [+5] Dateline NBC (NBC News) [+5] New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce (WSE Originals) [Top 10 Debut] This American Life (This American Life) [-3] This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von (Theo Von) [-3] The Ben Shapiro Show (The Daily Wire) SmartLess (Wondery) [-6]