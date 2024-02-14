Frequency and Boostr Team Up For Host-Read Ads In Podcasts

Audio workflow automation platform Frequency has announced a strategic partnership with advertising management platform Boostr to optimize the production workflow for host-read ads in podcasting.

The integration of Frequency’s and Boostr’s platforms via an API enables a connection between podcast ad management and order systems. When ad campaigns are entered into Boostr’s order management system, production requests are automatically initiated in Frequency, detailing specifics like ad formats, content requirements, and approval processes.

Boostr CEO Patrick O’Leary said, “Together, Boostr and Frequency power the full production workflow to revolutionize the way teams work. The elimination of redundant tasks and manual data entry saves time for ad operations while ensuring production requests are accurate for shows.”

Frequency CEO Pete Jimison shared, “Now that Frequency provides a full suite of workflow automation tools for podcast networks, our next mission is to connect to other essential platforms like Boostr. We’re pioneering the infrastructure for scalable growth, automating the entire ad ops workflow through key integrations. For podcasting to grow revenue, the focus must shift from administration to innovation.”