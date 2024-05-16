‘NPR News Now’ Tops Triton’s US Podcast Ranker for April 2024

Triton Digital has released its US Podcast Ranker for April 2024. Based on data from Triton’s Podcast Metrics measurement service, the SiriusXM Podcast Network maintained its top position on the Top Sales Networks Report with 40.5 million average weekly downloads.

SiriusXM ended the reporting period with 13.8 million average weekly users. NPR held the #2 spot with 25.6 million average weekly downloads and 7.0 million average weekly users, followed by Wondery at #3 with 20.7 million average weekly downloads and 7.2 million average weekly users.

The top three podcasts based on downloads were NPR’s NPR News Now at #1, Up First climbing to #2, and audiochuck’s Crime Junkie at #3. For listeners, the ranking was led by NPR News Now at #1, followed by Crime Junkie at #2, and Up First at #3. DatelineNBC dropped two spots to finish outside the top three.

April saw two debuts: Smosh Reads Reddit Stories (The Roost Podcast Network) for listeners, and Murder in the Hollywood Hills (NBCUniversal News Group) for both downloads and listeners.

The Top Sales Network Reports are ranked by average weekly downloads and average weekly users according to v2.1 of the IAB Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines. Participating Sales Networks include content owners, creators, and sales representation organizations.

Certified by the IAB Tech Lab, Triton’s Podcast Metrics provide validated and transparent podcast audience data.