Leadership To Live By

(By Deborah Parenti) It was 10 years ago, and I was trying to close on a home. The sellers were recently divorced, and the deal became complicated when an outstanding loan against the house was uncovered during the process.

After weeks of delay, I became frustrated and informed the agent that I was ready to pull out of the deal if a settlement date could not be determined within three days. The next morning, I received an exuberant message from her that she had taken the matter to the top of the organization.

She had e-mailed Jamie Dimon, the Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase!

I am a student of legendary radio cheerleader and consummate sales leader Bill Burton, whose mottos included “Sell at the top,” and “Don’t take no from someone who can’t say yes.” Even so, I shrugged my shoulders at what I thought was a futile attempt. Imagine my surprise (OK, shock) when later that day she left another message: Chase was looking into the situation and would get back to her soon. Twenty-four hours later, we had a closing date!

Since that day, I’ve been a big Jamie Dimon fan. Now, as far as we know, Dimon did not personally intervene, but clearly someone high up the food chain did. That’s probably because of the leadership philosophy — founded in several core principles that combine traditional values with modern business acumen — for which he is renowned.

Dimon instills these guidelines in his employees, with expectations for excellence in service and client relationships. It’s obvious from my experience that those characteristics filter down through the ranks of JPMorgan Chase.

Here is a list of 10 key elements of Jamie Dimon’s leadership philosophy. I would challenge all of us to check how we compare on each point.

Focus on Fundamentals: Dimon believes that a strong understanding of fundamental principles, such as risk management, financial discipline, and operational efficiency, is crucial for long-term success.

Strong Ethical Standards: Dimon promotes a culture of integrity and accountability, which helps maintain the company’s reputation and trustworthiness. Risk Management: Dimon has often spoken about the importance of being vigilant and proactive in identifying and mitigating risks.

Transparency and Communication: Dimon values open and honest communication within the organization.

Talent Development: Investing in people is a cornerstone of Dimon’s leadership philosophy.

Customer Focus: Dimon believes that understanding and meeting the needs of customers is fundamental to the success of any business.

Adaptability and Innovation: Dimon understands that staying competitive requires embracing change and fostering a culture of innovation.

Corporate Responsibility: He believes that companies should contribute positively to society and operate with integrity.

Resilience and Perseverance: Dimon’s personal and professional journey has instilled in him the value of resilience and perseverance.

Long-term Perspective : Dimon is focused on long-term success rather than short-term gains. This perspective allows him to make decisions that are beneficial for the company’s sustainability and growth over time.

Dimon’s approach to professional leadership has served him, his employees, and stakeholders well. They can serve radio, too.

Deborah Parenti is Publisher of Radio Ink. Reach Deborah at [email protected]. Read her Radio Ink digital archives here or get her latest Publisher’s Beat each month with a digital or print subscription here.