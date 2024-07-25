iHeart Sprints Into 2024 Olympics With First Weekend Coverage

As the 2024 Summer Olympics begin in Paris, iHeartMedia is coming out of the blocks for its exclusive audio partnership with NBCUniversal. Events can be heard directly through iHeartMedia’s broadcast stations and on dedicated digital platforms via the iHeart app, including “NBC Olympics Radio Plus” and “NBC Olympics Radio.”

Opening weekend coverage starts strong, with coverage of both Men’s and Women’s Swimming on Saturday morning via NBC Olympics Radio Plus, with the finals in the evening on NBC Olympics Radio. The Women’s Beach Volleyball match between the US and Canada, along with the Men’s Soccer face-off between the US and New Zealand, will be available on NBC Olympics Radio Plus.

On Sunday, there will be more Men’s and Women’s Swimming Finals on NBC Olympics Radio. Fans can also tune into Women’s Soccer as the US takes on Germany on NBC Olympics Radio Plus, and catch the Men’s Basketball game between the US and Serbia on NBC Olympics Radio.

In addition to live broadcasts, iHeartMedia will host a range of on-demand audio content. This includes an original Olympic-themed podcast hosted by Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers.

Further expanding its Olympic content, iHeart will produce special episodes across some of its popular podcasts and will integrate Olympic-themed material into educational series like Stuff You Missed in History Class and Ridiculous History.