Spotify Adds Indie Publishing Library To Its Audiobook Selections

Spotify has announced a new partnership with Ingram Content Group to enhance its audiobook offerings. This deal will introduce titles from more than 100 independent publishers affiliated with Ingram to Spotify’s platform, including books from Europa Editions, Milkweed Editions, G&D Media, and others.

Originally introduced as a complimentary addition for US premium subscribers with 15 hours of monthly audiobook listening, Spotify used its audiobook expansion to justify its second subscription price increase in a year. The streamer says it has spent tens of millions in audiobook royalties, necessitating the price adjustment.

A new basic tier, excluding audiobooks, was made available at the previous price point. In March, Spotify also launched an audiobook-only subscription tier priced at $9.99 per month.

Spotify’s foray into the audiobook market has quickly garnered an 11% share of the US market by the fourth quarter of 2023, according to Bookstat, outpacing Apple and contributing to a 28% market growth year-over-year, though it still remains behind Amazon’s Audible.

Spotify’s Director of Audiobook Partnerships & Licensing Duncan Bruce commented, “Our partnership with Ingram Content Group is part of our goal to bring more independent authors to Spotify to get their books heard through our Audiobooks in Premium offering. As one of the biggest distributors for independent publishers around the world, we are excited to have Ingram to help grow the industry and create additional ways for their authors and publishers to reach new audiences.”

Ingram Content Group Director of Digital Sales and Marketing Agustina Casal stated, “Ingram Content Group is dedicated to bringing more books, in all formats, to more readers. We’re proud to continue to work with Spotify to bring audiobooks of so many independent publishers to the world.”