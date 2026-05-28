Public Radio’s Podcast Powerhouses Team on Sponsorship Sales

NPR and its sponsorship subsidiary, National Public Media, are opening a new podcast revenue channel with PRX that lets public radio stations tap into national-level sponsorship sales without abandoning their existing publishing infrastructure.

NPR Member Podcasts has announced it can now provide sponsorship sales for stations’ podcasts hosted and distributed through Dovetail, PRX’s podcast publishing and monetization platform. The arrangement pairs NPM’s national sponsorship capabilities with PRX’s distribution infrastructure — PRX handles publishing, delivery, and analytics while NPM manages the sponsorship campaigns.

The collaboration is already active. Among the first stations participating are Boise State Public Radio, LAist, VPM in Virginia, WGCU in Southwest Florida, and WWNO in New Orleans.

PRX CEO Kerri Hoffman called the partnership a system-wide commitment. “Public media’s strength starts with stations, who now have more choice in how they build and grow their podcasts,” she said.

NPM COO Bryan Moffett framed it as an expansion of how the organization supports stations in growing digital revenue: “By working together, we’re making it easier for stations to access the highest quality national sponsorship that fits the sound and style of public media, while using the tools that work best for them.”