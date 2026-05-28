Co-ed Tennis League Gets An Advantage With iHeart Alignment

iHeartMedia has aligned with INTENNSE for an audio partnership, bringing the league’s promotional content, player coverage, and programming across iHeart’s multiplatform media network and radio stations, ahead of the professional tennis brand’s 2026 season.

The 2026 season will feature ten teams competing at Assembly Studios in Atlanta, while working to increase national exposure of the INTENNSE brand and the iHeart audio partnership, with INTENNSE Arena practice court renamed the “iHeart Practice Court.”

The original content planned includes live-streamed iHeart Practice Court segments for select matches, promotional campaigns across iHeart stations, and cross-platform digital campaigns designed to drive engagement.

INTENNSE CEO Charles Allen commented, “Tennis has never had a product like ours: co-ed, team-based, fast-paced, and built for the moment we’re living in. But a great product still needs to find its audience, and iHeart opens doors well beyond where we are today. This is a chance to build something together, bring new fans into the INTENNSE world, and grow the league in ways that are good for everyone at the table.”

iHeart President of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships Michael Biondo remarked, “INTENNSE represents exactly the kind of bold, innovative sports property that resonates with the iHeart audience – co-ed, team-driven, and built for the next generation of sports fans. We’re proud to be the official audio partner of INTENNSE and to use the full power of our platform to introduce the league to millions of new fans from coast to coast.”