Radio Workflow Enhances TAAS Team with Sean Kernan

Radio Workflow has announced the appointment of Sean Kernan to its Traffic As A Service team. Kernan was previously a Brand Manager and Operations Manager with Illinois’ Regional Media after serving as an on-air talent.

Radio Workflow’s TAAS provides scheduling, inventory management, and detailed reporting services designed for traffic operations.

Radio Workflow TAAS Director Audra Ford commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Sean, who brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to our TAAS team. This addition reinforces our commitment to providing top-notch traffic management solutions to our clients, ensuring their campaigns run smoothly and efficiently.”