iHeartMedia To Be Exclusive US Audio Partner For Paris Olympics

NBCUniversal has selected iHeartMedia as its exclusive audio partner for the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Under this collaboration, iHeartRadio will offer 24/7 play-by-play audio channels featuring NBCU’s linear coverage of the Games.

The play-by-play channels will feature pivotal Olympic events like basketball, soccer, volleyball, swimming, gymnastics, and track & field, particularly focusing on Team USA.

Alongside live coverage, iHeart will offer a variety of on-demand audio programming, including an original Olympic-themed podcast hosted by Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers of the Webby Award winning podcast Las Culturistas. The new podcast will offer interviews with athletes and celebrity fans, exploring the culture and spirit of the Games. Scheduled to start airing weekly episodes from late June through August, the podcast will be available on the iHeartRadio app and other podcast platforms.

Additionally, iHeart will produce special Olympic episodes for some of its most popular podcasts and will incorporate Olympic-themed content into several of its educational podcasts, such as Stuff You Missed in History Class and Ridiculous History.

NBC Olympics President Gary Zenkel commented, “We’re excited to partner with iHeartMedia to provide Olympic fans with even more ways to enjoy the Paris Olympic Games. This partnership allows iHeart’s large audio audience to hear NBCU’s Olympic coverage away from their televisions and digital devices, as well as engage with the Games through iHeart’s celebrated and entertaining podcasts.”

iHeartMedia President of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships Michael Biondo stated, “We are thrilled to partner with NBCU on coverage of the Paris Olympics this summer and heighten the excitement around this year’s games. As the leading sports audio destination, it’s an honor to be able to provide our platform and our massive reach to bring further awareness and up-to-the minute coverage of NBCU’s broadcast of this year’s Olympics.”

The partnership will likely bring extra ad revenue iHeart’s way – NBCU owner Comcast has seen an 18% increase in ad spending from International Olympic Committee sponsors compared to the previous summer Olympics in Tokyo 2021, according to Reuters.