Mike Eaby Made Executive Producer at Westwood One Sports

Cumulus Media has promoted Mike Eaby to Vice President and Executive Producer of Westwood One Sports, effective May 15. He takes over from Howard Deneroff, who steps down after 35 years with the company.

Eaby, who has been with Westwood One Sports since 1997, has produced 16 Super Bowls, 23 AFC/NFC Championship Games, 23 NCAA March Madness tournaments, 21 Masters Tournaments, 10 Olympic Games, and eight PGA Championships.

In his elevated role, Eaby will oversee all content and live event production for Westwood One Sports. He reports to Bruce Gilbert, Senior Vice President, Sports Content & Audience for Cumulus Media and Westwood One.

Westwood One President Collin Jones said, “I would like to thank Howard Deneroff for his immeasurable impact on our sports programming and production success over the years.”

Jones continued, “Mike has played a substantial role with Westwood One Sports for nearly 30 years, both in the control room and on the field, greatly contributing to the success of our Sports franchise, including marquee events like the Super Bowl and March Madness. Our listeners, advertisers, and league partners turn to Westwood One Sports because we deliver consistently outstanding audio broadcasts. With Mike’s experience, passion, and vision, I’m confident he is the perfect person to quarterback Westwood One Sports into its next era.”

Eaby expressed gratitude towards Deneroff, saying, “First and foremost, I want to recognize Howie who has been an unparalleled mentor to me throughout my career. As a result of his guidance, I’m prepared and ready to lead Westwood One Sports into its next chapter and am grateful to Cumulus for entrusting me with the keys to our industry-leading sports play-by-play business.”

“With the expansion of sports media into the digital landscape, I’m excited for what the future holds as we explore new technologies, platforms, and business possibilities.”