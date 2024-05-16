Rich Shertenlieb Starts Next Chapter In Boston Radio On Monday

iHeartMedia Boston’s 100.7 WZLX has set a debut date for The Rich Shertenlieb Show. The Classic Rock station has also released the morning show’s full lineup, which plays directly into Shertenlieb’s Sports/Talk past at Beasley Media Group Boston’s WBZ.

The former Toucher and Rich co-host will premiere on Monday, May 20. Joining him will be Boston television personality and sports writer Michael Hurley, alongside a rotating cast including three-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriot Ted Johnson, Fox Sports, ESPN, and Sports Illustrated alum Charlotte Wilder, and NFL Network alum Mike Giardi.

Shertenlieb departed 98.5 The Sports Hub in November, opting not to renew his contract. His former on-air partner Fred Toucher disclosed that interpersonal issues had led to a strained relationship between the duo.

The Rich Shertenlieb Show replaces Pete McKenzie and Heather Ford, who had been on WZLX since 2005, alongside their former co-host Kevin Karlson. Karlson passed away suddenly in October.

Shertenlieb said, “I couldn’t be happier to be a part of the iHeartRadio family. From empowering me to helm one of the most legendary signals in New England at WZLX, to giving me the ability to surround myself each morning with some of my favorite people on the planet, they’ve provided everything that I need to create something special. iHeartRadio is the biggest and best audio company in the world, and I’m excited about exploring this partnership to its full potential. Now it’s time to get to work, and I couldn’t be more excited.”

iHeartMedia Boston SVP of Programming Dylan Sprague added, “Rich has made an undeniable impact on the Boston radio landscape. Rich’s drive and creativity are unmatched and he’s assembled an incredible team to lead WZLX into its next chapter.”