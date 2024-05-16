CRS360 To Tackle Music Industry Mental Health With Jason Prinzo

For the May edition of its CRS360 series, Country Radio Seminar is adapting one of this year’s most popular sessions into a webinar. “Mental Health in The Music Industry: Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud” will feature a powerful presentation by Jason Prinzo.

Scheduled for Thursday, May 23 at 2p ET and coincides with Mental Health Awareness Month, Prinzo will share his personal journey of overcoming traumatic childhood experiences that led to anxiety in his adult life. His story is filled with valuable lessons on recognizing and managing stress, offering attendees practical strategies for maintaining a healthy and positive mental outlook.

The webinar will be moderated by Moxie Coalition’s Zena Burns. Participation is free, but registration is mandatory. Interested attendees can secure their spot by registering here.

This year’s series kicked off in April with “But They Have A Great Personality … A Deeper Look,” examining the significant impact of radio personalities in the Country music industry based on a study conducted in partnership with market research firm Smith Geiger.

Past CRS360 webinars are available for playback on the CRS site.