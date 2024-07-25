Maine’s WIGY Cuts Ties with Morning Duo Mark and Sara

After four years, Bennett Radio Group’s 105.5/95.7 WIGY (WIGY-AM) in Lewiston, Maine has cut morning hosts Mark Turcotte and Sara Poulin. July 24 was the station’s last day to air the WIGY Breakfast Club, with the duo’s departure announced on social media.

The post read, “Bennett Radio Group has had to make some tough decisions recently, and we regret to inform you that today was the last WIGY Breakfast Club with Mark and Sara. We cherished our time with you on and off the air and hope you enjoyed the last four years as much as we did. All the best to you and yours.”

As of Thursday morning, WIGY continued regular music programming without live hosts.

The move comes after Bennett’s COVID-era purchase of WEZR in August 2020 and the acquisition of the three signal Channel X Radio network from CANXUS Broadcasting Corporation, including WXCU in Caribou, WCXV in Van Buren, WCXX in Madawaska, and an FM translator in Fort Kent.

Bennett Radio Group owner Stan Bennett told the Lewiston Sun Journal, “As you can imagine many small business owners have had to make some tough decisions as the cost of doing business has increased rapidly over the last 2 to 3 years. Mark & Sara are two VERY talented professionals that will be missed dearly.”

Mark Turcotte told the paper, “Canceling the show is a loss for the community. Breakfast Club interviews had a unique format that allowed us time to promote our guests’ business, event, etc… we also got to know them as community members, moms, dads, teachers, coaches, the list goes on. We did our best to keep our listeners informed and entertained and to make our guests feel like family. When local radio goes off the air, no one wins.”