Vitali, Hollins, and Rhodes Join FOX Sports Radio Weekends

FOX Sports Radio is adding NFL Analyst Carmen Vitali, 10-year NBA veteran and Houston Rockets Color Commentator Ryan Hollins, and 8-year NFL veteran and All-Pro Safety Kerry Rhodes to its weekend lineup, effective immediately.

Vitali will co-host FOX Sports Saturday alongside FOX Sports reporter Alex Curry. The show airs Saturdays, offering a unique blend of opinions, instant game analysis, breaking news, and interviews with insiders and experts. Curry joined FSR last August to co-host a weekend program with FSR anchor Monse Bolaños.

Hollins joins the network on Sunday mornings with FSR personality Mike Harmon. They will provide fans with a comprehensive game-day preview, including the best picks and odds. Rhodes will team up with FSR’s Dan Beyer to host Sunday middays to discuss the biggest matchups and provide the latest injury updates, breaking news, and highlights with insights from insiders and experts.

With Hollins and Rhodes joining, the FOX Sports radio weekend lineup now features nine former professional athletes, including LaVar Arrington, TJ Houshmandzadeh, Plaxico Burress, Geoff Schwartz, Bucky Brooks, Ephraim Salaam, and Rich Ohrnberger.

iHeartMedia Sports Executive Vice President of Programming Don Martin and FOX Sports Radio Senior Vice President of Sports Programming Scott Shapiro commented, “Sports fans know that they can come to us live 24/7 for strong opinions, predictions, and instant reaction to all of the drama taking place in the world of sports. We are fired up that our lineup of personalities continues to get stronger and stronger. FOX Sports Radio is here to provide entertainment and companionship to sports fans all day, every day.”