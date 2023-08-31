Alex Curry and Monse Bolaños Take FOX Sports Radio Saturdays

FOX Sports Radio is launching a new women-hosted weekend sports show. Starting September 2, FOX Sports Saturday with Alex Curry and Monse Bolaños will air Saturday afternoons.

FOX Sports personality Alex Curry and FOX Sports Radio anchor Monse Bolaños will steer conversations on current games, breaking news, and prominent sports stories. The show also promises to feature interviews with industry insiders and experts. The program will be broadcast on more than 400 stations nationwide and FSR’s channel on iHeartRadio.

Curry expressed her excitement, saying, “This is a dream come true to have my own show on FOX Sports Radio and continue to grow with my FOX Sports family. So, if you love sports and wanna have a fun time, come hang out with us Saturday afternoons!”

Bolaños also shared her enthusiasm: “This is so wild. I still cannot believe it, but I feel honored, lucky, and beyond excited to work with the one and only Alex Curry! I’m incredibly thankful to the team at FOX Sports Radio for this opportunity.”