Meet WYPR’s New Local Host of ‘All Things Considered’

The signature NPR afternoon news and information program “All Things Considered” now has a fresh local voice to accompany the show’s national hosts for those tuned to the main Member station serving the Baltimore market.

Introducing Marquis Lupton, who will take on his new role starting July 10. He’ll be heard at WYPR-FM in Baltimore each weekday from 4pm-6pm.

Lupton was previously an on-air host and producer for WITF-FM 89.5 in Harrisburg, the Pennsylvania state capital region’s key NPR Member station.

A graduate of Shippensburg University with a graduate degree from Morgan State University, Lupton worked as a board operator and club DJ for WLAN-FM in Lancaster, Pa., and switched gears to pursue a career in television. He was a control board operator for “The Situation Room” at CNN, and later served as an assistant field producer for CNN’s Pentagon Unit. Post-CNN, Lupton decided to get in front of the camera, and became a reporter/anchor at station including making stops at CBS affiliate WHP-21 in Harrisburg; ABC affiliate WMDT-47 in Salisbury-Ocean City, Md.; and at WMGM-40 in Atlantic City, N.J. when it was still a NBC affiliate.

Lupton returned to radio in 2022.

Baltimore Public Media President/General Manager Craig Swagler commented, ““Marquis’s appointment is a significant addition to WYPR’s commitment to high-quality journalism and storytelling.”

Lupton said, “I look forward to the opportunity to continue my broadcasting career at Baltimore Public Media. As a Morgan State grad, it was always my goal to return to Baltimore and work in media, and I’m excited at the thought of returning to Charm City, building new connections, and giving Baltimore, Maryland and beyond, the news.”

WYPR Chief Content Officer Jonathan Blakley added. “We are excited to welcome Marquis to the WYPR team. His experience and passion for storytelling will undoubtedly enrich our programming and provide our listeners with insightful and engaging content.”