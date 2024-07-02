Jelly Roll Aids Falling In Reverse On New Single Heading To Radio

His impact on Country and Contemporary Hit Radio and the power of broadcast stations earned him the cover of Radio Ink’s February 2024 magazine. Now Jelly Roll is getting attention for a collaboration with rock act Falling In Reverse, whose new single has earned some VIP treatment from Cumulus Media.

The multi-part audio series “Your Music Plus” from the audio content creation and distribution company offers a look behind the making of “All My Life,” the new single by Falling In Reverse that features Jelly Roll, whose career started in the Active Rock arena.

“All My Life” is featured on Falling In Reverse’s 2024 album Popular Monster, the group’s first full-length release in seven years. In the “Your Music Plus” installment, the act’s songwriter and lead vocalist Ronnie Radke, opens up about working with Jelly Roll, and how outspokenness helps keep their music relevant.

The new campaign will air on Cumulus Media’s Rock stations across the U.S. over the next eight weeks.

Greg Frey, VP of Music Partnerships at Cumulus Media, said, “Lead singer Ronnie Radke’s exclusive audio about the music gives real insight into the song, the band, and his unique perspectives on fame.”

Brett Gurewitz, Founder/CEO at Epitaph Records, added that the label is “thrilled to see the incredible response” to the song featuring Jelly Roll.

Jelly Roll is a BBR Music Group artist, and his new single “I Am Not Okay” was also the subject of a recent “Your Music Plus” focus.