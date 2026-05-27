Bienvenidos a Hispanic Radio Conference 2026

Today marks the opening of two days of conversation, strategy, and connection at the Hilton Phoenix Tapatio Cliffs at Hispanic Radio Conference, bringing together broadcasters, programmers, operators, and executives shaping the sound of Spanish-language radio.

Radio Ink is proud to welcome everyone who has made the trip. This year’s program reflects both the vitality and the complexity of Hispanic radio. From the platforms redefining digital reach to the executive decisions driving growth in an increasingly competitive landscape, the sessions ahead meet the industry where it is and push it in the direction of its very best.

The talent on this stage represents some of the most experienced and forward-thinking voices in Spanish-language broadcasting, and the hallway conversations may prove just as valuable as anything on the agenda.

Whether you’re here to learn, recruit, partner, or simply reconnect with colleagues you only see a few times a year, this conference exists because of you — and because of the enduring belief that Hispanic radio is not a niche. It is a cornerstone.

Welcome to Phoenix. Welcome to HRC 2026.

Still planning to join us? It’s not too late. Walk-up registration is available on-site at the Hilton Phoenix Tapatio Cliffs. If you haven’t registered yet, you can also do so HERE, then head straight to the conference.