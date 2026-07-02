Have A Happy Independence Day Weekend!

The US turns 250 this weekend, and radio has run in tandem for a century now.

From the first broadcasts that pulled families around a single receiver, to the voices that carried the country through wars, recessions, and moments of collective joy and grief, radio didn’t just document this country’s past hundred years. It helped hold them together. That’s worth stepping back to appreciate.

In observance of Independence Day and the 250th anniversary of this nation’s founding, Radio Ink will not publish headlines on Friday, July 3rd.

We’ll be back Monday, July 6th, with the news, interviews, and analysis you count on. There’s plenty of summer left, and plenty ahead for the industry. Of course, if breaking news warrants it, we’ll be here, as always.From all of us at Radio Ink, have a safe and fun-filled holiday weekend.

Happy 250th, America!

– Editor-in-Chief Cameron Coats and the Radio Ink team