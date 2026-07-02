Blast From The Past: Gary Berkowitz, WPRO

Happy Friday! This week’s Blast From The Past comes from the Radio Ink archives, featuring a young Gary Berkowitz, complete with stylin’ ’70s sweater vest, at WPRO in Providence.

The photo dates to the mid-’70s, when Berkowitz was pulling double duty as PD and p.m. driver. He told us, “It was a great room to work in.”

We love sharing your broadcast memories at the end of every week – we even share the best in our print edition every month – and we want to see more! Carts, Reel-to-Reel Machines, and Turntables in your pictures are highly encouraged.

Send your Blast From The Past story and photo to Editor-in-Chief Cameron Coats for your chance to be featured.