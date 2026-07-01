Townsquare Brings Dennis & Judi Back to New Jersey Radio

Dennis Malloy is returning to New Jersey 101.5 (WKXW) a year after stepping back from the midday show he and Judi Franco anchored for more than two decades, with Townsquare Media New Jersey announcing a broader lineup overhaul starting July 13.

Malloy had retired in July 2025 following a run of more than 20 years alongside Franco at the station.

With Malloy’s return, Eric Johnson moves out of the daily on-air role he had been filling alongside Franco and into a new position as Statewide Operations Manager, supporting content across Townsquare Media’s New Jersey brands. Johnson will also host a weekend music show on New Jersey 101.5 following New Jersey Hall of Famer Big Joe Henry.

Townsquare New Jersey VP of Content Elliot Gagliardi said, “These changes are about investing in local talent, local content, and local conversations. No one understands New Jersey better than the people who live here. This lineup brings together some of the strongest personalities in the state and reinforces New Jersey 101.5’s role as the place where New Jersey comes together every day.”

Townsquare Media Chief Content Officer Jared Willig said, “Successful brands engage with audiences wherever they are: on the radio, on an app or smart speaker, live and on-demand video, in a podcast, on social media, or at live events. We have the best local media brands in New Jersey, thanks to incredible local talent and authentic human connections to the communities we serve.”