CPR Elections Add Four New Directors, Approves FY27 Slate

Colorado Public Radio has approved a work plan and budget for the new fiscal year at its June 17th meeting, officially adding four new members with backgrounds in public policy, energy, local government, and retail technology.

Lori Bergen will Chair FY27, with Ricardo Baca as Vice-Chair, Jess Tieman as Treasurer, and Deidre Johnson as Secretary.

As for additions, Chris Castilian joins with more than two decades in public affairs and policy. Jessica Cavens brings more than 25 years of energy industry experience to the board. Noelle Hagan served two terms as mayor of Montrose and has led planning and board development efforts for organizations across Colorado.

Lastly, Chris Jensen, currently principal at Denver-based Joyride Ventures, spent two decades at the intersection of retail and tech. He previously served as Chief Revenue Officer at Ibotta, leading the company through its NYSE listing, and earlier held the role of Global Marketing Director at Whole Foods Market.

At the June 17th meeting, the board recognized the service of outgoing members Rishi Hingoraney, Robert Moore, Andra Zeppelin, Nelson Hioe, Adrian Miller, and Jay Rolls.

Board Chair Lori Bergen said, “I’m excited to welcome these accomplished leaders to CPR’s board as we continue to define the future of this organization and serve communities across Colorado. Each brings valuable experience and perspective that will help guide CPR through its next chapter. I’m also deeply grateful to our outgoing board members for their dedication, thoughtful leadership, and last contributions to our mission.”