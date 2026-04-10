Blast From The Past: Lee Sherwood; WQAM, Miami

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past features Lee Sherwood taking to the air on WQAM in Miami in the mid-’60s.

After starting out on overnights, Sherwood’s Forest soon moved to morning drive, where he led the Top 40 powerhouse’s lineup of gold-jacketed “Tiger DJs.” Sherwood’s career in the business took him coast to coast, with notable stops at WFIL in Philadelphia, NBC in New York, KIIS and KHJ in Los Angeles, and KUSA in St. Louis.

Thanks to Lee’s nephew, Geoff Steadman of Telos Alliance, for submitting.

We love sharing your broadcast memories at the end of every week. We even share the best in our print edition every month, and we want to see more! Carts, Reel-to-Reel Machines, and Turntables in your pictures are highly encouraged.

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