CMB Names 2026 Award Finalists Ahead of May’s Momentum

Christian Music Broadcasters has named its finalists across six award categories ahead of the CMB Awards Ceremony at Momentum on May 29, with stations from markets ranging from Duluth to Washington, DC, competing for Station of the Year honors.

Six executives are up for the Industry Achievement Award: Christian FM Media President Jon Hamilton, Centricity Music President of A&R John Mays, Far East Broadcasting Company CFO Tim McDermott, Hope Media Group CEO Joe Paulo, Capitol Christian Music Group SVP of Audience Kenny Rodgers, and retired K-LIGHT GM Rick Stevens.

The Community Service finalists are KCBI in Dallas/Fort Worth, KFLQ in Albuquerque, KNWS in Waterloo/Cedar Rapids, KZTH in Oklahoma City, and WBCL in Fort Wayne. The Radio Podcast category features A Widow’s Heart from KTIS, Behind Our Smiles from WCIC, Girl Talk from WMIT, The Unfolding from Faith Podcasts, and The Wally Show from WayFM.

Station of the Year finalists span four market tiers. In the Major Market category, the field includes KCMS (Seattle), KSBJ (Houston), KTIS (Minneapolis/St. Paul), WGTS (Washington, D.C.), and WRBS (Baltimore). A full list of finalists is available via the CMB website.

The Rich Mullins Artist Impact Award finalists are Crowder, Jason Gray, Matt Maher, Natalie Grant, and Passion.

Winners will be announced at Momentum at Orlando’s Sapphire Falls Resort & Convention Center.