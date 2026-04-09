WRNR Adds Fisher, Jimi Haha, and Hootie’s Mark Bryan

Cortona Media’s 93.5 WRNR (WYRE-AM) is expanding its Saturday on-air lineup with two established Maryland musicians and the return of a station veteran. Rich Fisher, who spent 14 years at WRNR from 2008 to 2023, returns for Saturday afternoons.

Fisher’s original run ended when WRNR moved online and sold its 103.1 FM frequency to Peter and John Ministries Radio Fellowship for a contemporary Christian re-format at the end of 2022. WRNR returned to FM service last summer under the 93.5 frequency.

Jimi Haha, the founding lead member of Annapolis alternative act Jimmie’s Chicken Shack, will host Jimi Haha’s Mixtape Saturday nights from 6p-7p. Haha’s band has internationally toured and released ten records over three decades, breaking into the mainstream with the music video for “High” hitting MTV in 1997. Haha also plays in local bands Jarflys and Mend The Hollow.

Following Mixtape and rounding out the trio, Mark Bryan, the lead guitarist and co-founder of Hootie & the Blowfish, responsible for “Hold My Hand,” will host Mark Bryan’s Alt Vault from 7-8p. Beyond Hootie, Bryan has released four solo albums and operates a production studio in Charleston, SC.

Bryan adds, “What an amazing opportunity to put my degree back to work at the best sounding station in my home state.”

Cortona Media LLC Managing Partner Jay Stevens said, “We’re thrilled to add another layer of excitement with Mark, Jimi, and Rich. There’s a rich heritage of personality with this station and we don’t want to disappoint.”