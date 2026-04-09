San Francisco Giants’ Logan Webb Takes A Swing At Radio

After 2025’s 224 strikeout season that saw him secure a Gold Glove Award, San Francisco Giants star Logan Webb is fielding a second job as co-host to former major leaguer Ryan Spilborghs with the debut of Logan’s Webb on SiriusXM’s MLB Network Radio.

Webb said, “I’m thrilled to be hosting my first show and excited to connect with baseball fans around the country on SiriusXM. This will be a fun opportunity for me to bring our listeners inside this game we all love. I’m also looking forward to having some of my Giants teammates on the show with me and sharing firsthand what we see and experience over the course of our season.”

SiriusXM SVP Sports Programming, Content Marketing & Partnerships, and Artist Relations Jared Fox said, “Logan Webb is one of the most talented players in baseball, and we’re very excited to have him join our team here at SiriusXM. MLB Network Radio does an exceptional job of bringing fans closer to the game of baseball. Having an elite player like Logan on the channel, sharing his insights with our listeners as the season unfolds, will be truly enlightening.”