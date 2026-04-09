Vegas’s Neon 93.1 Glows with Sammi Tempesta Addition

Following iHeartMedia Las Vegas’ format flip of the station in February from Classic Rock to Variety Hits, Neon 93.1 (KYMT) has bet on Sammi Tempesta to steer the station’s afternoon drive, naming the UNLV graduate Afternoon Host and Assistant Programming Director.

Tempesta joins Neon after a three-year stint at 107.9 VGS (KVGS) Las Vegas from 2021-2024, starting as a Board Operator for a year before stepping up to helm Afternoon Host and Music Director duties at the Beasley-owned station.

iHeartMedia Las Vegas SVP MoJoe Roberts said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Sammi Tempesta to the Las Vegas team and to Neon 93.1. Sammi brings energy, creativity, and a genuine connection to the audience that perfectly matches the spirit of Neon 93.1 and the excitement of this market. Neon is sure to glow even brighter with Sammi on the squad!”

Tempesta said, “I couldn’t be more excited to join Neon 93.1 and be part of something so fresh, fun, and uniquely Vegas. This station has an incredible energy, and I’m beyond grateful for the opportunity to connect with listeners every afternoon. I can’t wait to bring the vibes, the music and a little extra brightness to the city.”