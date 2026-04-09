Edison Research: Radio Leads In-Car Audio Amid Removal Threat

As automakers continue to test the waters of complete radio removal from their vehicles, Edison Research’s first public look at its Q1 2026 Share of Ear data shows AM/FM still commands 55% of in-car audio time among US listeners 13 and older.

The Edison figures show radio’s lead narrows but holds among younger listeners: adults 13–34 gave AM/FM 46% of their in-car audio time, compared to 30% for streaming music services and 24% for other audio, including podcasts, SiriusXM, and owned music.

The data lands days after Dodge and Chrysler CEO Matt McAlear, speaking at the 2026 New York International Auto Show, raised the prospect of building the brands’ entry-level vehicles without radios altogether. The comments follow radios being stripped from Tesla’s Model 3 Standard and Model Y Standard, while startup EV brand Slate Auto plans to ship its debut model without a radio.

As could be expected by radio being the dominant entertainment platform in automobiles, consumer research has repeatedly pushed back on the premise of cutting access. A 2024 Xperi DTS report found 62% of car buyers would not consider purchasing a vehicle without AM/FM reception, and Quu’s 2025 Dashboard Scoreboard found FM available in every one of the top 100 best-selling US vehicle models, with AM present in 98%.

It also gives radio operators and advertisers an idea of what could be lost in terms of audience share should automakers have their way. For consumers, it could mean losing one of the few free, readily available, and reliable entertainment and information sources. The AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act, which would mandate AM band access as standard safety equipment in all new US passenger vehicles, has cleared 375 co-sponsors across both chambers but remains stalled, awaiting floor scheduling from House and Senate leadership.

The NAB has released PSAs in English and Spanish asking radio listeners to contact their members of Congress by texting AM to 39179, urging them to support legislation that ensures AM radio remains in cars. Get them for your station here.